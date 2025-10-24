Dodgers vs Blue Jays, 2025 MLB World Series: Full schedule, how to watch, key players and other details

The 2025 MLB World Series pits defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers against Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling best-of-seven clash.

How did the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays reach the 2025 World Series? The Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to the Fall Classic with a four-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, ending October 17. This marks the Dodgers' second straight appearance and third in six years, including their 2020 neutral-site win.

The Toronto Blue Jays clinched their spot dramatically. In the American League Championship Series Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners on October 20, George Springer, despite injury, smashed a go-ahead homer. This turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead, securing victory. It is Toronto's first World Series since back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

Who are the key players to watch in the Dodgers vs Blue Jays series? Shohei Ohtani dominates headlines. The two-way phenom struggled at the plate in the postseason until NLCS Game 4 against the Brewers. There, he pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and hit three home runs, only the 12th player ever in postseason history. He earned NLCS MVP.

Dodgers' rotation includes Blake Snell (3-0, two runs in 21 innings, 28 strikeouts) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 18 strikeouts in nearly 20 innings, including a complete-game three-hitter). Snell will likely start Game 1. However, the Dodgers' bullpen raises concerns. Closer Roki Sasaki posts a 1.13 ERA with three saves but looked shaky in the NLCS.

Toronto counters with ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr, slashing .442/.510/.930 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 11 games. Bo Bichette returns from a knee injury, boosting the lineup.

What is the Full 2025 World Series schedule between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays? Game 1: October 24, Dodgers at Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 2: October 25, Dodgers at Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 3: October 27, Blue Jays at Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 4: October 28, Blue Jays at Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 5 (if needed): October 29, Blue Jays at Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 6 (if needed): October 31, Dodgers at Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 7 (if needed): November 1, Dodgers at Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

How can fans watch the 2025 MLB World Series globally? The US viewers can catch every game on FOX (English, via FOX Sports App and FOX One) or FOX Deportes (Spanish). Radio: ESPN Radio (English), Univision Radio (Spanish). Notably, worldwide, MLB.TV streams all games (paid, except Canada; U.S. needs provider authentication).