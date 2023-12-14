Does Golf Hate Us?

Does golf hate me?
That’s a trick question. Of course golf hates me. Golf hates all of us, which is why many of us can’t stop playing it.
A sport created to make otherwise reasonable human beings want to walk straight into the ocean, still dressed in all of their clothes, golf is a series of public humiliations punctuated by fleeting moments of minor satisfaction.
I love it very much. I can’t wait to play again.
Lately, however, I’m wondering if golf even cares. Even as golf’s Covid-era boom continues at the recreational level, the professional sport is trying its best to alienate its audience, bogging itself down with fussy equipment changes and a protracted organizational fight which goes on and on like a bad TV soap.
Let us start with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, outfits that began as sworn enemies, the latter’s entry blanketed by charges it was created to “sportswash" the human rights record of the Saudi regime. LIV remained undaunted, boss Greg Norman kept sharking, dipping into the Saudi public investment fund’s bucket of cash to pick off big names (Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka) and thin the PGA Tour field.
Then, last spring, enemies became friends—or at least frenemies, and a blockbuster PGA/LIV merger loomed. Previous moral condemnations were shaken off like bad haircuts, the word “hypocrisy" was worn out by sports columnists, holdout players shook their heads incredulously, but then days turned to weeks, weeks turned to months and…nothing. A Dec. 31 deadline looms, and who knows if this PGA/LIV snuggle-up will ever happen.
Pro golf should be doing everything it can to capitalize on a moment of widening recreational appeal. Instead it’s a confusing mess.
The mess got messier last week with the departure of beloved Spanish golfer and PGA Tour pro Jon Rahm, who became the latest to alight for LIV, taking a pay package reportedly well into the nine figures, guaranteed. It’s a head-spinning move from an athlete who not long ago ridiculed LIV and its gimmicky tournaments and seemed very much like the type of player who’d never make the leap.
The money talked, yet again. But as the Journal’s Louise Radnofsky, Andrew Beaton and Cara Lombardo wrote, it isn’t clear if Rahm’s signing was designed to give LIV any leverage in its negotiations with the PGA Tour or a plan for a future in which a merger never happens. LIV just went out and paid him, because that is what they do.
Will you watch? LIV Golf hasn’t exactly set the sports world ablaze with excitement—or even moderate curiosity. The newbie league has struggled to gain traction in this country, where its tournaments run on the CW Network, home of programs like “The Great American Joke Off" and “World’s Funniest Animals" (not that I’d ever say no to a dog playing piano or a cat riding a Roomba). Rahm, as talented as he is, can’t be expected to dramatically move the needle.
Television viability matters. Golf on TV has long served a valuable societal purpose, which is to signal to a middle-aged human that it’s time to take a nap.
So I’ll ask, because it could come to this: How much would LIV have to pay you to fall asleep watching LIV Golf?
Would a few bucks do it, or would you require sizable cash to curl up on a weekend with Jon, Phil and Brooks and the scintillating rivalries of comically-named LIV teams like the Fireballs, Majesticks and Crushers?
Nice new lawn tractor, neighbor.
Thanks! Bought it with my LIV bucks.
Is that a Rangegoats T-shirt?
No. OK, yes.
As for the golf equipment stuff, here’s what’s happening: The United States Golf Association and the R&A, which jointly oversee the sport, are calling for a ball that will travel less far for both the touring professionals and recreational players. The change would go into place by 2028 for pros and 2030 for weekend schmucks like me.
The idea is to tamp down the current fixation with power and hitting distance. The Journal’s Beaton (who is no slouch hitting from the tips, I’ll confirm) wrote that the governing bodies expect a reduction of nine to 11 yards for average touring pros, and 13 to 15 yards of driving distance for the game’s longest hitters.
As for recreational players, the distance reduction will be closer to 5 yards.
That’s right: By 2030, I’ll need to walk five fewer yards into a thicket of hornet’s nests and poison ivy to recover my ball. Hurrah.
I get the argument that golf should encourage the craft of shot making, that finesse should count as much as the ability to bomb away from 650 yards. And yet, making rec players hop on board with a decaf ball feels very fussy and golf-like. You don’t see tennis rolling back racket technology, telling weekend hitters to dig into the garage to find an old wooden Jack Kramer with catgut stringing. The new stuff is fun, easier, inclusive.
Golf should do everything it can to continue its recreational momentum. Remember: This was a sport, before the pandemic, that was considered to be in worrisome decline. Every day seemed to deliver a new story of a club experimenting with soccer golf, Frisbee golf, three-hole golf, 15-inch holes, or closing outright.
Then the world changed, outdoor activities were encouraged, and a whole new crowd of reasonable humans decided they wanted to make themselves miserable playing golf.
This remains a golden opportunity. Recreational participation—from the spoiled walks to the rare hole it magically clicks—is the soul of the sport. Not professional infighting.
I don’t know if the PGA and LIV will merge, and I don’t know if LIV will work on its own. I don’t know if golf will ever love me back or even make me briefly happy. But in seven years, I’ll be out there, and you won’t be able to tell if I’m hitting the correct type of ball. That’s because it’s in the water, with me.
