“In Formula 1, you need to be able to adapt," says Max Verstappen in the new series of “Drive to Survive", a wildly popular Netflix show that goes behind the scenes of the sport. The world champion for the past two years is referring to success on the track. But he might just as easily be talking about the show itself. In July last year he said he preferred “not to be a part of" the programme. For the fifth series, which returned on February 24th and follows last year’s F1 season, he is the grinning star. (This year’s season begins in Bahrain on March 5th.)