Does the Netflixisation of sport spoil the action?

If the series does well it could create a new generation of fans. Drama off the pitch can certainly enliven an otherwise uneventful tournament. But it might also convince bigwigs that powerful personalities matter more than strong competition. That would be a shame, especially in a team sport. For rugby to flourish, the game itself needs to be popular, not just the people playing it. It seems many in the sport agree. Some squads are reportedly refusing to give the producers the access they hoped for. If they do get cameras into the changing rooms viewers may get even more swagger and profanity than they bargained for. Warren Gatland, Wales’s coach, said recently that “in a rugby environment...the language used isn’t always appropriate". Some fans may want a soap opera. Others would prefer to just enjoy the match.