Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center as 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw venue; all you need to know

US President Donald Trump revealed that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on December 5, 2025.

This landmark event marks the official start of preparations for the first 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With 104 matches and an expected global viewership of one billion for the draw alone, the tournament is poised to be a defining moment in soccer history.

Kennedy Center to host the World Cup Draw The Kennedy Center, a renowned cultural venue, will be the setting for the 2026 World Cup draw, where 48 teams will be grouped for the tournament’s opening stage.

“On December 5 of this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center,” Trump said during a press conference alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The venue’s selection aligns with a $257 million renovation project overseen by Trump, tied to the US’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The draw will combine the logistical task of team assignments with ceremonial elements like speeches and performances, a tradition for World Cup draws.

Washington, DC, was chosen over other potential locations, emphasizing its national importance. Infantino noted, “Everything will start here, in Washington, DC, at the Kennedy Center.”

Economic and sporting significance FIFA estimates the tournament will draw 6 million fans and contribute $30 billion to the US economy. The draw is expected to reach a global audience of one billion, highlighting its importance.

FIFA has established field offices in Miami and New York’s Trump Tower to manage preparations, ensuring the event runs smoothly.

FIFA World Cup 2026 overview Host nations and cities For the first time, three countries will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, with matches spread across 16 cities in North America.

The selected host cities are as follows: United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

Tournament structure The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded format, increasing the number of participating teams from 32 to 48. A total of 104 matches will be played. The tournament will consist of 12 groups, each with four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stages.

Key dates and schedule The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11, 2026, and conclude with the final on July 19, 2026.

Group stage Start: June 11, 2026

End: June 27, 2026

Format: 12 groups of four teams

Knockout stage Round of 32: June 28 – July 3, 2026

Round of 16: July 4 – July 7, 2026

Quarterfinals: July 9 – July 11, 2026

Semifinals: July 14 – July 15, 2026

Third-place match: July 18, 2026