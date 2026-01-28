Dortmund coach says Inter Milan are improved under Chivu

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said 2023 and 2025 finalists Inter Milan, who his team face in the Champions League on Wednesday, are a better side under coach Cristian Chivu.

Kovac said Chivu's Inter, already five points clear in Serie A, had maintained the best elements of traditional Italian football while posing a "modern" threat.

Inter impressed in their run to the final last year under Simone Inzaghi but were dismantled by Paris Saint-Germain, losing 5-0 in Munich.

"In the past they've been dominant (in possession), but now they've adapted and added a very quick transition game. We need to be aware of this," said Kovac.

"Usually you say the Italians are playing it into the feet, they're technical but a little bit slower -- but at the moment this is a very dynamic and modern Inter."

Dortmund have 11 points in the Champions League, one fewer than the Serie A leaders, heading into their final league-phase game.

Both sides could potentially qualify for the last 16 directly and avoid the knockouts with victory, although Dortmund would need several other results to go their way.

Dortmund were Champions League runners-up two years ago, while Inter also made the final in 2023, losing to Manchester City.

"You can see that they've been together for a few years and everyone knows what their teammate is doing," Kovac said.

Dortmund's Niklas Suele and Marcel Sabitzer are injured, while Chelsea loanee Aaron Anselmino was on Monday recalled by his parent club.

Chivu confirmed reports midfielder Nicolo Barella would miss the match with a muscle injury, but said striker Lautaro Martinez was likely to play.

"Nicolò had a muscle strain, so we didn't call him up. He'll undergo tests, but we hope it's just fatigue. Lautaro never wants to rest, and we never want to do without our players," Chivu told reporters.

Inter began their Champions League campaign with four straight wins but have lost their final three matches to heavyweights Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"We're facing a fit team who rarely lose at home," Chivu said. Dortmund have lost just one of their past 21 Champions League games at home.

"Everyone's been working to raise the bar since I arrived," Chivu added.

"They're all doing well; it's true there may have been some ups and downs, but we've always had great reactions."

