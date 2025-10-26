Subscribe

Drake London injury update: Will Atlanta Falcons star WR play in NFL Week 8 clash against Miami Dolphins?

Drake London appeared on the Atlanta Falcons' injury report with a hip concern, showing limited participation in practice sessions.

Published26 Oct 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Wide receiver Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after the game against the Washington Commanders (file photo)
Wide receiver Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after the game against the Washington Commanders (file photo)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Atlanta Falcons are set to face the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling NFL Week 8 matchup on Sunday. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on star wide receiver Drake London, who dealt with a hip issue this week. Notably, London has been cleared and ready to suit up in the upcoming clash.

Drake London's injury status and practice participation

Drake London appeared on the Atlanta Falcons' injury report with a hip concern, showing limited participation in practice sessions. He was not alone among the team's pass-catchers. Tight end Feleipe Franks (limited, calf), wideout Darnell Mooney (limited, hamstring), and receiver KhaDarel Hodge (full, pectoral) also made the list.

However, ahead of the game, Drake London has been fully removed from the injury report. This confirms his availability against the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons' medical staff and coaching team appear confident in his recovery, avoiding any game-time designation.

