Drake London injury update: Will Atlanta Falcons WR play NFL Week 16 matchup against Arizona Cardinals? Check details

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is poised to make his comeback after a multi-week absence due to a knee injury. The star pass-catcher, sidelined since NFL Week 12, is expected to suit up against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (December 21). This news brings excitement for fans, as London's return could shake up lineups in a big way.

Drake London's injury update ahead of Cardinals vs Falcons clash Drake London has missed the last four games with a PCL sprain in his knee, suffered during an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. Despite being listed as questionable on the injury report and limited in practice this week, including no participation on Friday, London is expected to play in the Week 16 matchup. Reports indicate the Falcons anticipate London playing, marking his first action since posting strong numbers earlier in the season.

The Atlanta Falcons, already eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-9 record, have little to lose by easing Drake London back into the lineup. His presence will strengthen an offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has stepped in following Michael Penix Jr's season-ending injury.

Drake London's pre-injury dominance Before the injury, Drake London was one of the top performers at his position. He averaged around 13 fantasy points per game in PPR formats, ranking as a top-3 wide receiver in points per game. London had over 100 receiving yards in five of six games before his injury, making him a reliable WR.

In his return against a strong Arizona defense that has been generous to wideouts lately, Drake London should slot right back in as a high-end starter. His chemistry with Cousins could lead to immediate production.

Impact on teammates Drake London's comeback provides a lift to Kirk Cousins' fantasy value. The veteran QB has shown strong play in recent weeks, and reuniting with his top target should open up the passing game further.

However, it may come at the expense of tight end Kyle Pitts. With London sidelined, Pitts emerged as the primary receiving option, delivering big performances. London's return likely redistributes targets. Other Falcons receivers like Darnell Mooney could see reduced opportunities as well.