Drake Maye becomes first Patriots QB since Tom Brady in 2014 to throw four first-half touchdowns

Drake Maye's breakout performance signals a bright future for the New England Patriots. With a talented young QB echoing Tom Brady's dominance, the Patriots look ready to reclaim their spot among the NFL elite.

The New England Patriots are surging in the 2025 NFL season, and sophomore quarterback Drake Maye is at the heart of it. In a dominant Week 17 performance against the New York Jets, Maye threw four touchdown passes in the first half, leading to a commanding 35-3 halftime lead. This feat hadn't been accomplished by a Patriots QB since Tom Brady did it over a decade ago.

Drake Maye's historic first-half dominance

On December 28, 2025, at MetLife Stadium, Drake Maye showcased precision and poise. He completed 17 of 19 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns before halftime. Receivers like Austin Hooper, Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs, and Hunter Henry all found the end zone.

This marked the first time a Patriots quarterback threw four TDs in the first half since Tom Brady's performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2014 season, when New England won 51-23.

Maye didn't stop there, he added a fifth touchdown in the third quarter before exiting the game. The Patriots cruised to a 42-10 victory, highlighting their offensive firepower against a struggling Jets team.

Echoes of Tom Brady: A Rare Feat Returns

Tom Brady defined Patriots excellence, and Maye's achievement draws direct comparisons. Brady's 2014 game featured five total touchdowns, but his four in the first half set a high bar that went unmatched for over 10 years.

Maye, drafted third overall in 2024 from North Carolina, has elevated his game in his second season. His accuracy and pocket presence have made him a standout, bolstering talks of him as an MVP contender alongside veterans like Matthew Stafford.

Season stats and playoff implications

Through Week 17, Drake Maye has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards, 25+ touchdowns, and maintained high efficiency. The Patriots, at 13-3 after the win, are firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.

They trail the Denver Broncos for the No. 1 seed but lead the AFC East. A strong finish could secure a top spot and a bye, positioning New England for a deep postseason run, their first Super Bowl push since 2019.

