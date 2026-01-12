Drake Maye shines in playoff debut as Patriots secure 16-3 Wild card win over Chargers; Key takeaways NFL clash

The New England Patriots are back in the postseason win column for the first time since their Super Bowl LIII triumph in 2019. In a gritty, defense-dominated AFC Wild Card clash on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots edged out the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3.

Rookie sensation turned MVP candidate Drake Maye delivered in the clutch, tossing a decisive 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Defensive battle defines low-scoring clash For over 50 minutes, the scoreboard featured only field goals as both teams' defenses refused to yield big plays. The Patriots' unit was particularly dominant, limiting the Chargers to just 207 total yards and sacking Justin Herbert six times. Herbert, now 0-3 in playoff starts, struggled under constant pressure. New England's opportunistic defense forced key stops, including a turnover on downs near their goal line early and a late fumble recovery to ice the game.

The Chargers managed only a single field goal, highlighting their offensive frustrations against a swarming Patriots front.

Drake Maye's clutch moment sparks breakthrough The game's lone touchdown came with 9:45 left in the fourth, when Maye executed a perfect play-action fake. He spotted Hunter Henry streaking into the end zone and launched a pinpoint throw over an outstretched Derwin James for the 28-yard score, pushing the lead to 16-3.

"It was a great scheme, great design by Josh (McDaniels), great timing," Henry said.

“Something we work on. Obviously, they're a very predominantly zone team, and they played zone, just caught them. Drake threw a great ball. They blitzed a guy, I just saw, up the middle. TreVeyon (Henderson) made a big-time block up the middle right there to give Drake a little extra time. It takes all 11 guys. Kyle (Williams), his speed out there is a threat, and guys have to really respect him. He ran a great route, and they had to respect him. It takes all 11 guys. We were just able to execute in a big moment.”

Maye finished 17-of-29 for 268 yards, one touchdown, and one interception (a tipped pass), while adding 66 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead the ground attack.

Maye reflects on team effort and playoff intensity "Proud of this team," Maye said after the win. "We never doubted it. It wasn't pretty, that's for sure. But this defense was so fun to watch. Congrats to them. It was so fun to watch. They won the game for us. I didn't throw it very well tonight. Need to be better. We did what we had to do, and that's what it takes in the playoffs. Just proud of this team. That was fun to get one at home and [I] look forward to being back here next week."

"It wasn't my best tonight, but hey, that's why you have teammates, and those guys picked me up," he added. "I never lost confidence, was still slinging it around."

