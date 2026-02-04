Draymond Green breaks silence on Warriors trade rumours: ‘Am I upset about it? I am not at all’

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green opened up emotionally after a tough 113-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, addressing the ongoing trade speculation linking him to a potential blockbuster deal for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the NBA trade deadline looming, the 35-year-old forward reflected on his 13-and-a-half-year tenure with the only franchise he has been a part of, showing gratitude rather than frustration.

A possible farewell game Tuesday night's matchup at Chase Center might have been Green's last in a Warriors uniform. The team suffered a blowout defeat, but the post-game press conference stole the spotlight. Green didn't shy away from the reality that his time could end soon, whether before Thursday's deadline or later.

“I don’t know that it ends at 13 and a half, but if it does, what a f—— run it’s been,” Green said. So that’s just how I feel … I’m blessed. I’m lucky. I’m grateful. My family has not had to move anywhere since I started my family. That’s incredible. I don’t take that for granted.”

The four-time NBA champion has been central to trade talks as the Warriors chase a salary-matching package for Antetokounmpo. Reports indicate Green, along with players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, plus draft picks, have been offered, though challenges remain.

Draymond Green's wife's reaction Draymond Green admitted the rumours felt distant until recent conversations hit home. Coach Steve Kerr asked about his wife's reaction, sparking realization. “He’s like ‘How’s (your wife) Hazel handling it?’,” Green recalled. “And that’s when it got real to me. I was like ‘I haven’t spoke to her about it’.”

Later, he discussed it with his son on the way to the game. “I was like, ‘Yo, what if I get traded?’ He’s like, ‘Well, why would they trade you?’ I was like, ‘It’s just the business.’ I have never been traded but it can happen to anybody.”

Green emphasized he is not upset, viewing it as part of the NBA's business side. “I think a lot of people want to know how I feel about it,” he said. “Like, am I upset about it? I’m not at all. If that’s what’s best for this organization, that’s what’s best for the organization. I don’t really feel that way.”

Gratitude for a historic run The defensive anchor praised his loyalty to one team in a league of constant movement. “If you had told me 13 1/2 years ago like, ‘Yo, I’mma hand you this sheet of paper and you can sign it to be in a place for 13 and a half years, would you sign it?’ And I would have signed it faster than you can blink. So what do I have to sit and worry about? What do I have to be upset about? I’ve been here for 13 1/2 years. That’s longer than probably 98 percent of the NBA players have been in one place.”