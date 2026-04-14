Dream debuts for Hinge and Hussain end with Rajasthans first IPL loss

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Hyderabad Sunrisers fast bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain made dream debuts as they gave Rajasthan Royals their first defeat in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Hussain picked up 4-24 and Hinge took 4-34 but the more unforgettable day as he became the first bowler in IPL history to grab three wickets in the first over of an innings.

Hyderabad emphatically won by 57 runs after Rajasthan was bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

The lanky Hinge was playing only his second Twenty20 at senior level, and given the daunting job of opening the bowling against Rajasthan's menacing openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

But Hinge broke Rajasthan's chase in that first over when he dismissed Suryavanshi to an edge behind off the first delivery, Dhruv Jurel when he dragged on, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius to a flick to deep fine leg.

Hinge returned to shock again when he took out captain Riyan Parag and collapsed Rajasthan to 9-5 in the third over.

Meanwhile, Hussain, who was picked by Kolkata in 2024 but didn't play, bagged Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over and took three late wickets, including Rajasthan top-scorer Donovan Ferreira for 69 off 44 balls.

“I manifested this,” Hinge said. “I had written this somewhere that I will take four-five wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. (My favorite wicket was) Suryavanshi. I told people that I would bowl a bouncer to him and get him out. I just wanted to get him out.”

Hussain said: “Every player wishes for a debut like this. It feels very nice.”