Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill misses quarterfinals; all you need to know

Shubman Gill has missed the Duleep Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinals match between North Zone and East Zone, which was scheduled on August 28 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Reason behind Shubman Gill's absence Shubman Gill was named captain of the North Zone team, but was forced to miss the Duleep Trophy fixture due to illness. In his absence, Haryana top-order batter Ankit Kumar was named as the skipper of the team. Additionally, Shubham Rohilla replaced Gill in the squad.

Shubman Gill's probable return Shubman Gill is expected to recover in time to join the team in Bengaluru later this week before leaving for Abu Dhabi for the Asia Cup, which will begin on September 9.

In his maiden series as captain during India's tour of England, Gill displayed a brilliant performance. He amassed 754 runs in five Tests, playing a significant role for Team India.

As the newly appointed vice-captain of India’s T20I side for the Asia Cup, Gill’s health will be something to watch for.

Advertisement

Other key players to miss the Duleep Trophy opener Dhruv Jurel, who was named the captain of the Central Zone in their encounter against the North East Zone, has also been sidelined. Notably, he sustained a groin niggle. Rajat Patidar, who was named as the vice-captain of the team, has now replaced Jurel for the role of skipper.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, the captain of the East Zone squad, was ruled out due to fever. In his absence, Riyan Parag is captaining the side.

Also Read | Sanju Samson misses cut in South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

Duleep Trophy 2025 schedule The two semifinals of the Duleep Trophy 2025 are scheduled for September 4, followed by the final on September 11, at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The final clash is scheduled for September 11 at the same venue.

Advertisement