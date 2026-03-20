Dwayne Bravo's 'Two chicks' comment sparks awkward moment at KKR press conference; Ajinkya Rahane warns ‘Mics on’

Kolkata Knight Riders' pre-match press conference took an unexpected turn on Friday when bowling coach and mentor Dwayne Bravo dropped a casual, playful remark that left everyone in the room scrambling. The light-hearted banter quickly turned awkward, prompting captain Ajinkya Rahane to step in with a sharp reminder about the live microphones.
The incident unfolded as the KKR coaching staff and captain, head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Shane Watson, Bravo, and Rahane, settled in for the session ahead of their practice match. Broadcast live on the franchise's social media channels, the off-the-cuff conversation between Watson and Bravo was caught on camera. While chatting casually, Bravo reportedly said he had "two chicks at my house," using the slang term in a joking context.
Rahane, seated nearby and ever the composed leader, immediately reacted to diffuse any potential misinterpretation. In the now-viral clip, he promptly warned the group, saying the mics were on and the moment was being recorded live.
Netizens wasted no time in sharing and reacting to the snippet, which spread rapidly across platforms. The playful comment, innocent in its intent as friendly ribbing, highlighted the fine line between casual team banter and public scrutiny during live broadcasts. Many fans found the exchange amusing, praising Rahane's quick thinking in keeping things professional.
Soon after the clip gained traction, the full live session appeared to have been removed from KKR's official X account. While the franchise has not issued an official statement on the deletion, it is believed to be a precautionary move to avoid any unnecessary backlash or misinterpretation in the lead-up to the intense IPL season.
Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL campaign on March 29 (Monday) against the Mumbai Indians. BCCI confirmed the first set of 20 matches, while the complete fixture list will be released later. The remaining schedule is expected once election dates in Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal are finalised, which has influenced the phased rollout of the tournament calendar this season.
Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen (WK), Tejasvi Singh (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert (WK), Rovman Powell
Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh
Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana (injured), Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana (injured), Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy
Abhishek Nayar (Head Coach), Dwayne Bravo (Mentor), Shane Watson (Assistant Coach), Tim Southee (Bowling Coach), Andre Russell (Power Coach) and Dishant Yagnik (Fielding Coach).
(Disclaimer: Livemint was not able to confirm authenticity of the video)