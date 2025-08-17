Dylan Beavers set to make MLB Debut with Baltimore Orioles against Houston Astros

The Baltimore Orioles have called their highly touted outfield prospect, Dylan Beavers, for his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in their upcoming game on Saturday (August 16) against the Houston Astros.

Notably, the Orioles selected Beavers’ contract from Triple-A Norfolk, paving the way for the 24-year-old to showcase his skills against the Astros. This move marks a significant milestone for the young outfielder, who has been making waves in the minors with his impressive performance.

Dylan Beavers' form Dylan Beavers, ranked as Baltimore’s No. 2 prospect, was selected 33rd overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley. The left-handed slugger brings a combination of power, speed, and defensive prowess to the Orioles’ outfield.

During his 2025 season with Triple-A Norfolk, Beavers posted a stellar .304 batting average, 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 94 games. His ability to hit for power, maintain a high on-base percentage, and steal bases makes him a significant addition to the Orioles’ roster.

Beavers’ journey to the majors has been marked by steady improvement. After a solid 2023 season in Double-A, he faced challenges in 2024 but rebounded spectacularly in 2025. His refined swing mechanics have led to increased power and better performance against high-velocity pitches, while his improved walk rate (68 walks) and reduced strikeouts (76) demonstrate his growing plate discipline.

Filling a gap in Baltimore’s outfield The Orioles’ decision to promote Beavers comes at a critical time, as their outfield has been depleted by injuries and trades. The team traded center fielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets at the trade deadline and has been without key outfielders due to injuries.

This has forced Baltimore to rely on less experienced players in the outfield. Beavers’ arrival is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the side.

Strategic timing for rookie eligibility The timing of Beavers’ call-up is strategic. By promoting him after August 15, the Orioles ensure he remains eligible for Rookie of the Year honours in 2026, as he will not accrue 45 days of service time or exceed 130 at-bats this season.

This could position Baltimore to earn a Prospect Promotion Incentive draft pick if Beavers performs exceptionally in 2026. General Manager Mike Elias has acknowledged this system as a factor in the team’s promotion strategy, hinting at potential call-ups for other top prospects.