Kansas Jayhawks eye RB Dylan Edwards' transfer from rival Kansas State in bold move

The Sunflower Showdown rivalry is heating up off the field as the Kansas Jayhawks football team is reportedly showing strong interest in former Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards. This potential transfer could add serious fireworks to the in-state clash this fall.

According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos, Edwards has started scheduling official visits, with his representatives confirming Kansas as a serious option. The news has sparked buzz across college football circles, especially given Edwards' complicated history with the Wildcats.

Dylan Edwards performance Dylan Edwards, a former four-star recruit out of Derby High School in Kansas, has had a winding college path. He first committed to Kansas State, then flipped to Notre Dame, switched again to Colorado for one season, and eventually returned to Manhattan to join the Wildcats. His time at K-State was marked by high expectations but limited production in 2025 due to injuries and other setbacks.

The running back's 2025 campaign started rough. He muffed a punt in the Week 0 loss to Iowa State in Ireland and suffered an injury shortly after. He appeared in only a handful of games, making a notable impact in just one contest before leaving the team midseason to preserve his redshirt. Despite the frustrations, when healthy, Edwards brings elite speed and explosiveness that make him a standout prospect.

Rivalry stakes to reach new heights If Dylan Edwards lands in Lawrence, the annual rivalry game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium would carry extra intensity, with the former Wildcat suiting up against his old team.

Jayhawks' strategy for backfield help in 2026 Kansas head coach needs depth and a new starter at running back heading into 2026. The Jayhawks lose key contributors Daniel Hishaw Jr and Leshon Williams to graduation, creating an opening in the backfield. The team has already bolstered the position with transfer portal additions Jalen Dupree from Colorado State and Yasin Willis from Syracuse.

Adding Dylan Edwards would give Kansas another dynamic weapon. His career stats show promise, with over 2,100 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns across stops at Colorado and Kansas State. With two years of eligibility remaining and a clean bill of health, he could become a home-run threat in KU's offense.