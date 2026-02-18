Five-Star guard Dylan Mingo commits to North Carolina Tar Heels in 2026 class boost

Five-star guard Dylan Mingo, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 standout from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York selected the Tar Heels over strong offers from Baylor, Penn State, and Washington. Mingo made the announcement live on ESPN's First Take, marking a major recruiting win for head coach Hubert Davis.

Dylan Mingo's form Dylan Mingo ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect in his class, and he has considered a top point guard option. His decision gives UNC back-to-back top-10 recruits after landing forward Caleb Wilson in the previous cycle. This adds significant talent to a 2026 class that already includes No. 25-ranked wing Maximo Adams.

Despite his older brother Kayden serving as Penn State's starting point guard, Mingo cited the Tar Heels' culture and atmosphere as the deciding factors.

"I chose North Carolina for North Carolina itself," Mingo said on ESPN's First Take. "Seeing everything after they won the [Duke] game had a huge impact on my decision. It's so joyful. The players looked so joyful. If you heard Seth Trimble and Caleb Wilson, if you heard them speak after, they talked about how much they loved their community and loved North Carolina. They would do anything for it."

Dylan Mingo's impressive skills and recovery outlook Dylan Mingo has proven himself as a versatile playmaker on the EYBL circuit with the PSA Cardinals, averaging nearly 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game. Scouts praise his tight ball-handling, ability to break down defenders with combo moves, instinctive reads in pick-and-roll situations, and perimeter rebounding.

Also Read | Over 20 charged in major college basketball game-fixing scandal

A high-ankle sprain slowed Mingo during his senior season, reducing some explosiveness, but North Carolina coaches remain confident he'll fully recover by the 2026-27 season. At just 18 years old (turning in October), he is one of the younger players in his class, offering long-term upside with his 6-foot-10 wingspan.

Potential shift in UNC's playing style Dylan Mingo's addition, paired with Adams' 6-foot-7 frame and perimeter skills, signals a possible evolution for the Tar Heels. North Carolina could gain more positional size on the wing, contrasting with recent smaller backcourts like the Elliot Cadeau-RJ Davis pairing. If emerging talents such as freshman point guard Derek Dixon and sharpshooter Luka Bogavac stick around, UNC could boast its biggest perimeter group in years.

A projected 2026-27 starting lineup might look like the following:

G Derek Dixon

G Dylan Mingo

G Luka Bogavac

F Jarin Stevenson

C Henri Veesaar (or another big if Veesaar enters the 2026 NBA Draft)