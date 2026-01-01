Dylan Raiola commits to Oregon: Former Nebraska QB transfers to Ducks amid Dante Moore uncertainty

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, once Nebraska's prized five-star recruit, has officially committed to the Oregon Ducks. The announcement came through social media on Monday (January 12), marking a significant shift for the talented passer after two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Dylan Raiola's performance for Nebraska Dylan Raiola started 22 games for Nebraska, showcasing his arm talent despite facing challenges behind an inconsistent offensive line. He suffered a broken leg against Southern California on November 1, 2025, sidelining him for the final four games.

In nine appearances this past season, he completed an impressive 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. His freshman campaign in 2024 saw him throw for 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 picks.

This transfer keeps Raiola in the Big Ten conference, now joining the high-powered Oregon program under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks, fresh off a strong 13-2 season and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, add a proven starter to bolster their quarterback depth.

Oregon's QB room in flux Oregon's quarterback situation for 2026 remains unclear, largely depending on Dante Moore's decision regarding the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore, who led the Ducks this season with a nearly 73% completion rate, 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, struggled in the playoff loss to No. 1 Indiana, going 24-of-39 for 285 yards with an interception and two fumbles in a 56-22 defeat.

After the game, Moore remained non-committal about his future. "Just giving hugs and just thank you's to my teammates, but at the end of the day, I don't know my decision yet," he said

Two backups, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, have already entered the transfer portal, thinning the depth chart. Raiola's arrival provides crucial insurance. If Moore returns, Raiola could redshirt in 2026 and compete for the starting role in 2027.

What this means for the Oregon Ducks Landing Dylan Raiola will strengthen Oregon's recruiting momentum and transfer portal strategy. The former top-ranked quarterback prospect pairs well with the Ducks' talented 2026 recruiting class, including standouts like wide receiver Jalen Lott and tight end Kendre Harrison. For Lanning, this move signals a commitment to building sustained quarterback excellence in Eugene.