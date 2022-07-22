Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EatFit to be ICC Men's T20 World Cup's online food partner

EatFit to be ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s online food partner

Ankit Nagori, co-founder of Cure.Fit.
01:58 PM IST

  • The company will design a menu for the World Cup keeping in mind nutrition and calorie intake which it will sell to its users online. As part of the partnership, it will also give away 100 tickets to the Men’s T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: CureFoods-owned EatFit, a healthy food app, will be the official online food partner for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Through this collaboration, the company said, it aims to convey the message of healthy food eating to a larger global audience and continue its efforts to help the world lead a clean, better, and health-conscious lifestyle.

For this, the company will launch TV, on-ground and social media campaign on platforms Hotstar & Star Network. The campaign will include its brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Mithila Palkar.

The company will design a menu for the World Cup keeping in mind nutrition and calorie intake which it will sell to its users online. As part of the partnership, it will also give away 100 tickets to the Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The love for cricket, its celebrations and food come collectively to millions of people. This partnership marks the happiness of enjoying the highs and lows of cricket with nourishing food, among all its audience. Starting with the Men’s T20 World Cup, we hope to build a robust collaboration with ICC in the future and would love to continue this partnership year on year," said Ankit Nagori, founder of the company.

Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer of the ICC said, “We are pleased to have them as our official online food partner for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia, later this year. We look forward to working with them on this cricketing extravaganza."

The India online food delivery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.9% during 2022-2027 and that it reached a value of $4.35 billion in 2020, said a report by IMARC Group.

