Eder Militao's house burgled during El Clasico as thieves strike while Real Madrid beat Barcelona

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao became the latest high-profile footballer targeted in a home burglary after thieves broke into his property while he sat on the bench during his side’s 2-1 La Liga win over Barcelona.

The Brazilian centre-back was an unused substitute in the El Clasico at the Camp Nou on October 25, 2026. Spanish newspaper El Mundo first reported the incident, with Reuters and other outlets confirming that jewellery, watches and bags valued at €350,000 (about $391,000) were taken from his home in the exclusive La Moraleja area near Madrid.

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How the thieves broke in At least two individuals entered the house through a third-floor bathroom window between 9 pm and 10 pm, during the first half of the match. They went straight to Eder Militao’s bedroom, where they ransacked the room and stole the valuables before leaving.

Security cameras briefly captured the intruders, but they ripped out the camera in the bedroom almost immediately. The house alarm was not active at the time; reports indicate it was only switched on when the family went to bed.

Also Read | Real Madrid win El Clasico 2-1 at Barcelona but remain third in La Liga

Police and private security from the residential development later arrived at the property. They asked the occupants whether they had seen two people carrying suitcases. The family said no. When officers checked upstairs, they found Militao’s room in disarray, with belongings scattered across the floor and bed.

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Luxury items taken According to El Mundo, Eder Militao noticed the absence of a Rolex watch worth €53,000 and a Richard Mille valued at around €170,000. Three Chanel handbags worth roughly €15,000, along with Cartier rings and bracelets estimated at €25,000, were also missing. Additional jewellery, bracelets and suitcases pushed the total above €350,000.

Family watched unaware What made the break-in particularly unsettling was that Eder Militao’s family was inside the house the entire time. They were watching the El Clasico on television on the ground floor and did not hear or see anything suspicious. The intruders operated on the upper floors without alerting anyone below.

Eder Militao only discovered the theft after returning home from Barcelona.

Latest in a series of footballer home robberies The incident fits a worrying pattern of burglaries and robberies targeting footballers in Spain. In 2022, then-Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during an armed robbery at his home.

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More recently, Real Betis striker Troy Parrott’s home near Seville was broken into by masked men while he was playing against Barcelona; nothing was taken. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico was also the victim of an armed robbery this month while his family was at home.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

Sports Get Latest real-time updates Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket Football , and Tennis at Livemint Sports Sports Home Eder Militao's house burgled during El Clasico as thieves strike while Real Madrid beat Barcelona