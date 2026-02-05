Who is Eileen Gu? Freestyle skier poised to dominate as Winter Olympics' biggest commercial star - check details

Eileen Gu continues to capture attention worldwide as the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics draw near. The 22-year-old freestyle skier, competing for China, stands out not only for her on-snow dominance but also for her unmatched commercial appeal in the winter sports world.

Who is Eileen Gu? Eileen Gu, born September 3, 2003, in San Francisco, California, is a Chinese-American freestyle skier known in China as Gu Ailing. Raised by her Chinese mother in the Bay Area, she developed a deep connection to Beijing through summer training trips from a young age. In 2019, at 15, she decided to represent China internationally, a choice that aimed to boost winter sports participation among young girls in the country and opened doors to a vast new market.

Advertisement

Gu quickly proved her talent. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she made history as the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Games: gold in big air and halfpipe, silver in slopestyle. She became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing and landed groundbreaking tricks, including the forward double cork 1440 in halfpipe.

Off the mountain, Gu balances elite competition with academics and modeling. She has studied at Stanford University, exploring subjects like international relations, and works with top agencies such as IMG. Her fashion presence includes runway appearances for Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret, plus magazine covers around the world.

“There is a massive audience out there for a Chinese athlete with global appeal,” Rick Burton, Syracuse University sports management professor and former chief marketing officer of the U.S. Olympic Committee, said in a phone interview. “Gu checks all the marketability boxes and has so much going for her. Cross-cultural appeal, Olympic champion, young and dynamic.”

Advertisement

Massive earnings driven by endorsements Freestyle skiing offers slim prize purses, but Gu’s off-snow income soars. In 2025, she earned an estimated $23 million total, per Forbes rankings, placing her fourth among all female athletes worldwide.

Of that, roughly $0.1 million (around $95,000 to $100,000) came from competition winnings and appearances, while nearly $23 million stemmed from endorsements.

This dwarfs most Winter Olympians, outpacing US hockey star Auston Matthews ($21 million) and tripling the endorsement hauls of American skiers like Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn. Gu’s 2025 figure ties her near the top for female endorsement earnings, often alongside tennis star Coco Gauff in select reports.

Her portfolio features premium global partners including Porsche, Red Bull, and IWC Schaffhausen. Chinese brands include Anta Sports, Mengniu Dairy, Luckin Coffee, Bosideng, and TCL (boosted by its Olympic Partner status). She is also an ambassador for The Snow League, Shaun White’s pro circuit.

Advertisement

Strong return and medal hopes in Milano Cortina After a short break for recovery and studies, Gu returned with fire. She claimed victory at the Laax Open slopestyle in early 2026 and has spoken about rediscovering her love for the sport.

In Milano Cortina, she will contest all three women’s freestyle events: slopestyle (qualifying February 7), big air, and halfpipe. As a consistent podium threat in each, Gu aims to add more Olympic hardware and inspire fans across cultures.