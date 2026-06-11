Eldridges grand slam caps wild comeback as Giants rally from 8 down in 8th to stun Nats

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Eldridge hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to cap an incredible comeback by the San Francisco Giants, who scored 10 runs over the final two innings of an 11-10 victory against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

San Francisco trailed 9-1 before rallying for five runs in the eighth and five more in the ninth to stun the Nationals and avert a three-game sweep.

Big league teams trailing by at least eight runs in the eighth inning or later had lost 4,291 consecutive games since Cleveland stormed back from 10-2 down to beat Tampa Bay 11-10 on May 29, 2009, per Sportradar.

Matt Chapman had four hits, including two home runs — his second coming as part of back-to-back homers with Rafael Devers in the eighth to set up the comeback.

Jung Hoo Lee singled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games for the Giants, the longest active stretch in the majors.

Luis Arraez and Chapman hit consecutive doubles to begin the ninth. Devers walked and Lee singled to load the bases before Eldridge, who grew up a Nationals fan in Northern Virginia, drove a 2-0 slider from Mitchell Parker (2-3) into the right-field arcade for the rookie’s fourth home run.

Lee raised his arms in celebration before the ball went over the wall.

RAYS 7, RED SOX 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen struck out a career-high 13 and two-hit the Boston over seven scoreless innings, leading Tampa Bay to a victory.

Nick Fortes, Yandy Díaz and Taylor Walls had multiple hits for the Rays, who swept the Red Sox for the first time since 2023.

Rasmussen (6-2) fanned his first four hitters, faced the minimum through four innings and didn’t allow a runner to reach third base. Boston’s 1-4 batters were a combined 0 for 11 with 11 strikeouts against the Tampa Bay righty, who left with a 5-0 lead.

Boston then jumped on the Rays’ bullpen with a four-run eighth, including Ceddanne Rafaela’s three-run homer. Caleb Durbin also homered in the frame to put the Red Sox on the board.

But Fortes answered with his fourth hit, matching a career high, and Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer off Boston reliever Justin Slaten. Garrett Cleavinger pitched the ninth for his second save, despite surrendering another homer to Durbin.

YANKEES 8, GUARDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in three runs, Carlos Rodón shook off a leadoff homer to pitch six solid innings and New York completed a three-game sweep over Cleveland.

José Caballero had two RBIs as the Yankees stopped Cleveland’s streak of not being swept at 31 consecutive series, ending the longest current stretch in the AL. The Guardians hadn’t been swept since losing three to Texas in August 2025.

Chisholm, who homered in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s win after some Cleveland fans taunted him with “over-rated!” chants, tripled in two runs in the first off rookie Parker Messick (6-3).

New York improved to 11-4 since May 24 and swept the Guardians at Progressive Field for the first time since 2007.

Cleveland has dropped six of seven.

PADRES 5, REDS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit just his second home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning to lift San Diego to a win against Cincinnati.

Tatis lined a 2-1 pitch from Chase Petty (0-1) into the first row of seats in left field, with a launch angle of just 18 degrees. He spread his arms wide in celebration as he approached second base and did an exaggerated stutter step around third. His jersey was torn off during a wild celebration.

He didn’t hit his first homer of the season until May 30 at Washington. Wednesday’s homer was the fifth career walk-off for Tatis and fifth of the season for San Diego, which won for just the fourth time in 16 games.

The Padres took two of three Cincinnati, who scored all their runs Wednesday on three home runs.

ORIOLES 7, MARINERS 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday hit his third career grand slam, Brandon Young pitched seven scoreless innings and Baltimore beat Seattle to snap a four-game losing streak.

Holliday became the first player in franchise history with three grand slams before turning 23. The 22-year-old infielder has 25 major league home runs.

Young (5-1) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five. Baltimore is 9-1 in games started by Young this season.

Pete Alonso hit a solo homer and singled, and Leody Taveras went 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

Alonso’s leadoff drive in the sixth opened the scoring. Colter Cowser walked four pitches later, stole second base and scored on a double by Taveras, who then stole third before Blaze Alexander hit a ground-rule double with two outs that made it 3-0.

Holliday’s slam extended it to 7-0 in the seventh before Seattle got two runs in the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a groundout by Julio Rodríguez, and Josh Naylor singled home Patrick Wisdom.

Seattle starter George Kirby (5-6) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked three and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

PIRATES 9, DODGERS 8

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Callihan hit the first two home runs of his career, a solo shot off Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning and a go-ahead, three-run blast off reliever Kyle Hurt in the eighth as Pittsburgh rallied past Los Angeles.

Ohtani gave up season highs in runs (four), earned runs (three), and hits (six) in 6 2/3 innings as his ERA ticked up to 1.06. The four-time MVP struck out six and walked three before being removed following Brandon Lowe’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh.

Ohtani hit a two-run homer off Gregory Soto in the ninth, his 12th of the season, to draw the Dodgers within one. Soto retired the next two batters for his ninth save.

A Los Angeles comeback hardly seemed necessary when Ohtani exited with a 6-3 lead, seemingly in position to win his fifth straight start.

Callihan, a utility player, sent a fastball from Ohtani 427 feet over the right-field stands at PNC Park. With two on and nobody out in the eighth, Callihan pounced on a changeup from Hurt (1-1) to give the Pirates their first lead at 7-6. Spencer Horwitz added a two-run shot later in the inning off Jack Dreyer as Pittsburgh ended a four-game skid.

MARLINS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers and Owen Caissie homered and Miami beat Arizona Diamondbacks for their seventh victory in eight games.

Otto López had two singles and two RBIs and increased his major league-leading batting average to .342. He also leads the majors with 28 multi-hit games.

William Kempner (1-0) pitched two innings of relief for his first career victory.

Liam Hicks singled and tripled for the Marlins. and Heriberto Hernández singled and scored twice.

Stowers and Caissie went deep against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (2-5) in a six-run fourth. Stowers’ three-run drive that landed in the upper deck in right capped the outburst and made it 7-0. Caissie hit a two-run blast and López added an RBI single.

The Marlins padded the lead in the fifth on Caissie’s sacrifice fly.

CARDINALS 9, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Walker homered and drove in four runs, his latest big game in a breakout season, and St. Louis beat New York to match a season high with their sixth straight victory.

St. Louis starter Andre Pallante (7-4) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. Pallante earned his third straight win and surpassed his win total from 2025 when he finished 6-15.

Walker knocked in the first run with an RBI single off New York opener Austin Warren (1-3) in a two-run first. Walker gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead in the fourth by hammering David Peterson’s fastball into the center-field seats for a three-run shot.

Walker’s single and 401-foot drive gave him 52 RBIs, one more than his previous career best set in his rookie season. He also surpassed his previous high by hitting his 17th homer, and he has at least one RBI in five straight games.