Elena Rybakina crowned 2025 WTA Finals champion with commanding win over Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina delivered one of the great performances of her career as she overpowered world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals crown in Riyadh on Saturday night. She sealed the victory 6-3, 7-6 (0) in a high-quality encounter that showcased the best of women’s tennis. The sixth seed from Kazakhstan was supreme on serve and unyielding in clutch moments, clinching her first year-end title.

This thrilling final at King Saud University Sports Arena highlighted women's tennis at its finest. Both players unleashed remarkable groundstrokes and held serve impressively early on. Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the fourth game of the first set, using aces and sharp angles to secure a 6-3 lead. The second set turned into a battle, culminating in a tiebreak where Rybakina raced to a 7-6 win, leaving the crowd roaring.

Elena Rybakina's dominant path to glory Elena Rybakina's journey to the title was nothing short of remarkable. She qualified for the Finals on a late-season push and went undefeated in the group stage, losing just one set overall. Her semifinal against Jessica Pegula showcased her firepower, with 15 aces and a three-set victory sealing her spot in the final. Finishing 4-0 in Riyadh, Rybakina proved her clutch ability in the WTA finals.

“This is such an unforgettable week. I am proud of the team and grateful for all the support,” Rybakina said after the match. Her triumph extends the streak to ten straight years of first-time WTA Finals champions.

Aryna Sabalenka's resilience falls short Aryna Sabalenka entered as the favourite, topping her group without a loss and cruising past Amanda Anisimova in the semis. Known for her aggressive baseline game and mental strength, she fought back in the second set, trading shots evenly with Rybakina.

Yet, Rybakina's precise serving and counter-punching neutralized Sabalenka's power, especially in the tiebreak. Despite the loss, Sabalenka wraps up 2025 as world No. 1 because of her consistent excellence all season.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina: Match statistics Aces: Aryna Sabalenka - 5, Elena Rybakina - 13

Double faults: Aryna Sabalenka - 0, Elena Rybakina - 2

First serve %: Aryna Sabalenka - 70%, Elena Rybakina - 67%

Win % on 1st serve: Aryna Sabalenka - 65%, Elena Rybakina - 71%

Win % on 2nd serve: Aryna Sabalenka - 50%, Elena Rybakina - 82%

Break points: Aryna Sabalenka - 0/5, Elena Rybakina - 1/6

Tiebreaks won: Aryna Sabalenka - 0, Elena Rybakina - 1

Also Read | Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to clinch historic 101st career title

Receiving points won: Aryna Sabalenka - 20, Elena Rybakina - 29

Points won: Aryna Sabalenka - 20, Elena Rybakina - 82

Games won: Aryna Sabalenka - 9, Elena Rybakina - 13

Max games won in a row: Aryna Sabalenka - 1, Elena Rybakina - 3

Max points won in a row: Aryna Sabalenka - 5, Elena Rybakina - 10

Service points won: Aryna Sabalenka - 44, Elena Rybakina - 53