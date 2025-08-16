Elena Rybakina stuns world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open 2025 clash; set to face Iga Swiatek in semifinals

The 2025 Cincinnati Open delivered a major upset as Elena Rybakina defeated world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a commanding straight-sets victory in the quarterfinals. Rybakina’s dominant performance showcased her ability to challenge the best, advancing her to the semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka’s year so far Aryna Sabalenka has been a force in women’s tennis throughout 2025, consistently reaching the later stages of major tournaments. She reached the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open, while also securing a semifinal spot at Wimbledon. However, despite her deep runs, she didn't claim any titles this year. The Cincinnati Open proved to be another hurdle, as Sabalenka was unable to find her rhythm against Elena Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina’s dominance Elena Rybakina controlled the match since the beginning, leaving Aryna Sabalenka struggling to keep up.

The first set was a one-sided affair, with Rybakina cruising to a 6-1 victory. Sabalenka showed resilience in the second set, pushing Rybakina harder, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Rybakina sealed the match with a 6-4 win in the second set, advancing to the semifinals in style.

Rybakina’s serve was the standout feature of her performance. She delivered an impressive 11 aces, compared to Sabalenka’s four, and won 80.6 percent of her first-serve points.

A rivalry rekindled The win marked Rybakina’s fifth win over Sabalenka in their 12 career meetings, highlighting the growing intensity of their rivalry. Sabalenka dominated early, winning their first four encounters, but Rybakina has since turned the tables. Over their last eight matches, Rybakina holds a 5-3 edge.

What’s next for Elena Rybakina? With this victory, Elena Rybakina has sealed her berth in the semifinals, where she will face Iga Swiatek on Sunday. The matchup promises to be a thrilling contest, as the two have a closely contested history.

In their nine previous meetings, Swiatek leads 5-4, but Rybakina has shown she can hold her own against the former world No. 1. Rybakina will aim to even the score in their 10th encounter, with a spot in the Cincinnati Open final on the line.

Looking ahead For Aryna Sabalenka, the loss is a setback but not the end of her remarkable season. Her consistent performances in 2025 demonstrate her resilience and talent, and she will look to regroup ahead of the upcoming US Open.