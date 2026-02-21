Elina Svitolina stuns Coco Gauff in epic Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semifinal clash

Coco Gauff's bid for a strong showing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2026 came to a dramatic end in the semifinals, where she was edged out by seventh seed Elina Svitolina in a thrilling three-set battle. The match lasted over three hours, featuring intense rallies, clutch moments, keeping fans on the edge at the Centre Court.

Svitolina triumphed 6-4, 6-7 (13), 6-4 in a marathon encounter lasting 3 hours and 3 minutes. This win marked her third appearance in the Dubai final and her first WTA 1000 championship match since 2018.

What happened in the match? The match lived up to its billing as a blockbuster. Elina Svitolina took the opening set convincingly with solid baseline play and timely aggression. Coco Gauff fought back fiercely in the second, forcing a tiebreak that became one of the longest and most intense of the year.

In the tiebreak, Gauff saved four match points before clinching it 15-13 after an exhausting 85-minute set. The American's defense and power pushed Svitolina to the limit, but the seventh seed refused to fold.

Svitolina regrouped in the decider, breaking Gauff in the final game to seal the win. She saved multiple break points throughout, displaying composure under pressure.

Elina Svitolina's emotional reaction “Speechless after that fight,” Svitolina said in her on-court interview. “I was really trying to put myself out there, and I was playing like there is no tomorrow, just trying to put all the effort in.

“Thank you so much for all your support. It’s really, really special to be in the final again here after a few years and to have another chance to lift that beautiful trophy.”

Historic return to elite final This triumph ended an eight-year drought for Svitolina in WTA 1000 finals. She last reached one at Rome in 2018. Since the WTA 1000 format began in 2009, this now stands as the longest gap between such finals for any player: 7 years and 277 days.

Svitolina has enjoyed a strong 2026 so far, including a title in Auckland and an Australian Open semifinal.

Final showdown awaits Elina Svitolina will face Jessica Pegula in Saturday's final clash. Pegula advanced earlier by rallying past Amanda Anisimova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The head-to-head favours Pegula 5-3, but they split matches in 2025. Svitolina seeks her first WTA 1000 crown in years, while Pegula chases her fourth at this level.