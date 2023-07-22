Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Emerging Asia Cup tournament 2023 India A vs Pakistan A final: When and where to watch

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Earlier, India A has already beaten Pakistan A in the league stage.

Representative image (Shutterstock)

India A is all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan A in a potentially high-voltage summit clash for the Emerging Asia Cup tournament finals on 23 July.

Though it's hard to choose a favorite in matches between India and Pakistan, however, India seems to stand out as the clear front-runner.

Earlier, India A has already beaten Pakistan in the league stage.

Here are some of the details:

When will India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played on Sunday, 23 July 2023.

When will India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?

At what time India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 2 pm IST.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match -- live streaming and live Telecast?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will be live-streamed on the Fan Code app and website in India. Also, it will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 05:49 PM IST
