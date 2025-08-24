Emma Raducanu begins US Open 2025 on high note with dominant win over Ena Shibahara

Emma Raducanu began her 2025 US Open campaign on high note, delivering a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara in just 62 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The British No. 1, returning to Flushing Meadows for the first time since her historic 2021 title win as an 18-year-old, showcased her skill and composure under the guidance of her new coach, Francisco Roig, who previously worked with Rafael Nadal for two decades.

Emma Raducanu’s dominant display Raducanu wasted no time asserting her dominance against world No. 128 Shibahara. The match, which lasted just over an hour, saw the 2021 champion display a blend of precision, power, and skills. Her ability to control rallies and capitalize on Shibahara’s errors was evident as she surged to a 6-1 first set. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Raducanu maintaining her focus to secure a 6-2 win, marking her first victory at Flushing Meadows since her fairytale triumph four years ago.

Reflecting on her performance, Raducanu expressed, “Of course, I am very, very pleased with that match. It's my first win here since 2021. I am just so happy with the way I came through that. I am just very pleased with how I managed myself, managed my game through that match.”

Details about the new team Emma Raducanu’s resurgence comes on the back of changes to her coaching setup, with Francisco Roig bringing experience from his time with Nadal. The 22-year-old credited her team for their support, stating, "I am very happy. I have got amazing people in my corner over there. I want to thank them."