Emma Raducanu defeats Naomi Osaka at Mubadala Citi DC Open; cruises into quarterfinals

Emma Raducanu beat Naomi Osaka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Thursday (July 24). With the win, she sealed her quarterfinals spot in Washington. The 2021 Flushing Meadows winner outplayed Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, with a commanding performance.
Emma Raducanu was dominant from the beginning of the game. The first set saw her break Osaka’s serve at 3-2, capitalizing on a double fault from the former world No. 1. Raducanu consolidated the break with a love hold, maintaining a two-game lead. Osaka’s long forehand handed Raducanu the first set in just 38 minutes.
The second set followed a similar pattern, with Raducanu breaking early and fending off a break point to lead 3-1. Another Osaka double fault gifted Raducanu a 4-1 advantage, and she closed out the match with a powerful first serve, saving a break point and converting her third match point.
Statistically, Raducanu’s serving was a key factor. She boasted a 76% first-serve win rate and a 61% second-serve win rate, significantly outperforming Osaka’s 45% on second serves. Osaka struggled with seven double faults and failed to convert either of her two break-point opportunities.
In her on-court interview, Raducanu expressed both relief and pride in her performance. “I thought it was going to be a really difficult match,” she said.
“Naomi has won four Slams, been world No. 1, she’s so dangerous, and on the hard courts, I think she is particularly comfortable. So I knew I would have to play really well and manage my service games, which I am really proud of how I did.”
She also highlighted her tactical approach. “If you float the second serve, Naomi will crunch it, and you’ll be behind in the point. I had to trust my abilities on the second serve, and I went for it, and I think there was just the one double fault at the end,” she noted.
Emma Raducanu is now set to face Maria Sakkari, who advanced after defeating Emma Navarro 7-5, 7-6. Sakkari also eliminated Britain’s Katie Boulter earlier in the tournament, showcasing her strong form.
Reflecting on the upcoming match, Raducanu said, “We have played a few times, I think the conditions really suit her, she enjoys playing here, she took out the second seed yesterday, so she’s in great form.”
