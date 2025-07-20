ENG VS IND: Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to be ruled out of India's remaining tour of England

Nitish Reddy sustained the injury during a gym session.

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Jul 2025, 10:26 PM IST
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(AP)

Nitish Kumar Reddy, India all-rounder is likely to miss the rest of the England tour due to a knee injury. Reddy sustained the injury during a gym session on Sunday, with scans confirming ligament damage.

Team India faces injury woes ahead of fourth Test in Manchester

India’s preparations for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, starting July 23 in Manchester, have been hit by injuries of other players as well. Along with Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh are also doubtful due to injuries.

(More to follow)

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

Business NewsSportsENG VS IND: Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to be ruled out of India's remaining tour of England
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.