ENG VS IND: Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to be ruled out of India's remaining tour of England

Nitish Kumar Reddy, India all-rounder is likely to miss the rest of the England tour due to a knee injury. Reddy sustained the injury during a gym session on Sunday, with scans confirming ligament damage.

Team India faces injury woes ahead of fourth Test in Manchester

India’s preparations for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, starting July 23 in Manchester, have been hit by injuries of other players as well. Along with Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh are also doubtful due to injuries.