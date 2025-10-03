England bundle out South Africa at 69; clinch win by 10 wickets in Women’s Cricket World Cup Opener; netizens react

England started their Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign on a high note, with a 10-wicket thrashing of South Africa, wrapping up the match in record time. The Proteas were bundled out for 69 runs in just 20.4 overs, and England chased the target in just 14.1 overs without losing a wicket. Netizens were quick to react, flooding social media with praise for England’s ruthless and South Africa's underwhelming performances.

Linsey Smith’s remarkable performance England’s decision to field three spinners paid off spectacularly, with Linsey Smith stealing the show. The left-arm spinner, who debuted in ODIs just four months ago, dismantled South Africa’s top order. In her second over, Smith dismissed captain Laura Wolvaardt with a brilliant return catch off a leading edge. She followed it up by clean-bowling Tazmin Brits, who had been in scintillating form with centuries in her last three ODIs. Smith’s dream spell left South Africa reeling at 19 for four, setting the tone for England’s dominance.

South Africa’s batting collapse South Africa’s batting lineup crumbled under England’s relentless bowling attack. Lauren Bell struck next, removing Sune Luus by knocking back her off stump, while Smith continued her rampage by beating Marizanne Kapp’s defense. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean each chipped in with two wickets, ensuring no recovery for the Proteas. Sinalo Jafta’s gritty 22 off 36 balls was the only resistance, as South Africa folded for their lowest World Cup total.

England’s flawless chase Chasing 70, England openers Tammy Beaumont (21 not out) and Amy Jones (40 not out, 6x4) made light work of the target. Their composed partnership ensured an easy win by completing the chase in just 14.1 overs. The victory was quicker than many T20 matches, underlining England’s clinical approach.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England captain, on their win "Yeah, massively pleased. It just seemed like everyone was really on it in the field. We had a few first-ball wickets as well, so yeah, it all clicked into action for us, "Nat Sciver-Brunt, England skipper, said.

"Linsey Smith just stuck to her strengths, I think. Obviously, she’s a left-arm spinner but can swing the ball. So, yeah, I guess we knew she was a really good match-up to those two batters, who have scored a lot of runs, like you say, in the lead-up to this tournament. So, yeah, we knew that was an important partnership to break."

"I am going to review things with the staff today and focus hard on the next match, expressed.

Laura Wolvaardt, the South African captain on the loss "Not our best work with the bat, but in saying that, I don’t think we’ve become a bad batting unit overnight. I think this team has shown a lot of resilience in the past, so still a long tournament ahead of us. We’ll be looking to put this behind us as quickly as we can and move on to the next game. (what they could have done differently). Obviously, they bowled really well with the new ball. I think Linsey Smith was excellent with the new ball, Laura Wolvaardt said.