England captain Itoje warns of corrosive social media after abuse of Irelands Edogbo

England captain Maro Itoje has criticised the "corrosive" effects of social media following the racist abuse suffered by Ireland's Edwin Edogbo following his Test debut.

Edogbo, born and raised in County Cork to Nigerian parents, was targeted online after coming off the bench in Saturday's 20-13 Six Nations victory win over Italy at Lansdowne Road.

The Irish Rugby Football Union is investigating the abuse having had to disable comments on a post on its X account where Edogbo is pictured holding his first cap, accompanied by the caption "Our latest debutant".

Itoje, who will win his 100th England cap against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, said: "It's very sad on two fronts. Social media has been a force for good in many ways, but it's been a force for negativity in a lot of other ways."

He added: "I'd advise all top level athletes not to spend too much time on social media because it's really corrosive, both from the negativity that's on there but also what it does to our brains."

Itoje, himself the son of Nigerian parents, added: "I think we're going to see in the coming years a huge amount of damage that has been done to us as humans and as a society as a result of social media in terms of brains and brain development.

"Secondly, the stuff around Edwin is obviously incredibly sad. It's something that no one should have to go through and it's a further reminder that there's still work to do."

Racism is an issue across several sports, with Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior allegedly abused by Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica during a Champions League tie this week.

Prestianni denies the allegation, which is being investigated by European governing body UEFA.

"We have these incidents that happen which are terribly sad and they should be condemned with full force when they do happen," Itoje said. "But what happened to Vinicius Junior...30 years ago that probably wouldn't have even made the press. The referee would have told him to get on with it. His team-mates probably would have said that to him.

"So while the stuff we're seeing, whether it's Vinicius Junior, whether it's Edwin Edogbo, they are terribly sad and we as a community need to keep on stamping this type of thing out.

"But I do also believe that we are moving in somewhat the right direction, although moving in somewhat the direction is not a given."

