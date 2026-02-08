England edge out brave Nepal by 4 runs in thrilling T20 World Cup opener at Wankhede

England secured a narrow 4-run victory over Nepal in the 5th match of Group C at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in a nail-biting encounter at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. England posted 184/7 after opting to bat first, and Nepal fell agonizingly short at 180/6 in their chase, showcasing tremendous fight from the Associate nation in their tournament opener.

England's middle-order firepower sets a competitive total England's innings got off to a shaky start with openers Philip Salt (1) and Jos Buttler (26) departing early. However, Jacob Bethell anchored the innings with a brisk 55 off 35 balls, featuring 4 fours and 4 sixes. Captain Harry Brook contributed a fluent 53 off 32 deliveries (4 fours, 3 sixes), while Will Jacks provided an explosive finish with an unbeaten 39 off just 18 balls, smashing 1 four and 4 sixes.

Nepal's bowlers kept things tight initially, with Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav claiming two wickets each. Sandeep Lamichhane picked up one, but England's late surge, including partnerships like Bethell-Brook (71 runs) and Jacks-Brook (21 runs), pushed the total to a challenging 184-7. The powerplay yielded 57 runs, setting a solid platform despite regular wickets.

Nepal's valiant chase falls just short Chasing 185, Nepal started aggressively with Kushal Bhurtel scoring 29 off 17. Aasif Sheikh added 7 before falling to Liam Dawson. The middle order shone brightly as Rohit Paudel made 39 off 34, and Dipendra Singh Airee blasted 44 off 29 (6 fours, 1 six). Their 82-run stand for the third wicket kept Nepal in contention.

Lokesh Bam played a heroic unbeaten knock of 39 off 20 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes), bringing Nepal close with late boundaries. However, key wickets from Liam Dawson (2-21), Sam Curran (1-27), and others restricted the flow. Nepal needed 10 off the final over but managed only 5, finishing at 180/6.

Liam Dawson was economical with his spin, while Jofra Archer (1-42) and Luke Wood (1-31) chipped in during crucial phases. Adil Rashid went for runs, but the bowlers held nerve in the death overs.

England start campaign with a hard-fought win This victory gives England two crucial points in Group C, but Nepal's spirited performance earned widespread praise for their competitiveness against a full-member side.

England will look to build momentum in upcoming fixtures, while Nepal's brave show boosts confidence for their remaining group games.