England players bag highest bidding prices in IPL 2023 Auction post T20 WC win

Curran, with a base price of ₹2 crore, had ignited the Tata IPL 2023 auction in no time and within 10 seconds his price had gone up to ₹9 crore with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore having a go at it. However, within minutes, his bidding price reached to a whopping ₹18.5 crore as Punjab Kings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}