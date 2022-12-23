England players bag highest bidding prices in IPL 2023 Auction post T20 WC win

In the latest IPL 2023 Auction three English cricketers – Sam Curran, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes – emerged as most expensive players, with the England's all-rounder Sam Curran sold for a whopping ₹18.5 crore to Punjab Kings.
The England all-rounder – Curran – broke the record that was previously held by South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris who was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.5 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.
Curran, with a base price of ₹2 crore, had ignited the Tata IPL 2023 auction in no time and within 10 seconds his price had gone up to ₹9 crore with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore having a go at it. However, within minutes, his bidding price reached to a whopping ₹18.5 crore as Punjab Kings.
It is considered that Curran's performance in the England's T20 World Cup campaign helped the team to become world champions. Curran took 13 wickets - the second-highest - and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.
The 24-year-old has played 32 matches so far in the IPL ad picked 32 wickets. He also made 337 runs. He made his IPL debut in 2019.
Apart from Curran, the other players who were picked for a higher price include England's all-rounder Ben Stokes who was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore and batsman Harry Brook sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crore.
Interestingly, English player Joe Root whose base price was ₹1 crore, was unsold this season. Even England's Tom Banton remained unsold.
Looking at the bidding pattern, it can be seen that those who performed well in the T20 World Cup 2022, were sold at a higher price. However, England's players dominated the bidding this year.
