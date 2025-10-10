England thrash Wales 3-0 in convincing Wembley friendly win

England delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Wales in a one-sided international friendly at Wembley Stadium. Under Thomas Tuchel’s leadership, the Three Lions showcased their attacking prowess and defensive solidity, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka scoring goals. On the other hand, Craig Bellamy’s spirited Wales side struggled to match England’s clinical edge.

First half: England surge ahead England seized control early and struck twice in the opening 12 minutes, dismantling Wales' resolve. At the three-minute mark, Marc Guehi's corner delivery found Morgan Rogers unmarked for a tap-in as he claimed his first goal for England. In the 11th minute, Ollie Watkins pounced, registering a 2-0 lead. Wales struggled in Bellamy's high press. Bukayu Saka sealed the third goal for the team with Ezri Konsa Ngoyo's assist.

Second half: Wales struggle The second half saw England maintain their grip. Bellamy’s Dragons pushed forward, but their opponent’s defense was impenetrable. The Welsh fans remained defiant, but their team couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Thomas Tuchel on England's win "We had one and a half training days to prepare against a well-trained team, and we did very well. We could have been 5-0 up at half-time. We couldn't score the fourth and fifth ones. The stadium was silent. We didn't get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win, Thomas Tuchel said while speaking to ITV after the game.

"We are ready for any team effort. Serbia was the next example of teamwork. We created a lot of chances. We could use Harry all the time, but we need to play without Harry and Jude, the guys are injured. I think we played an excellent first half," he expressed.

Morgan Rogers about where his first goal for England ranks "Right at the top. It's a proud moment to do it at home too in a home nation derby. A dream come true," he expressed.

"The quality of players we have with people here and not here, you can never be too comfortable, or else people will take your role," he added.

Speaking about Morgan Rogers, Tuchel said, "He is what he is. He is a number 10 and he is competing for his place. He is in a good way."