ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bowl first in blockbuster clash

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England are set to face West Indies in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a shaky start with a close 4-run win over Nepal, England will look to rediscover their form against a rampaging West Indies side that cruised past Scotland. Led by captain Harry Brook and featuring explosive hitters, England face a formidable Windies outfit captained by Shai Hope, packed with power-hitters and a strong recent run.

Both teams eye a dominant win to strengthen their Super 8s push in this high-stakes T20 showdown, promising explosive batting on a high-scoring venue.

Full Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett