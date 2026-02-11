ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bowl first in blockbuster clash

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England are set to face West Indies in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
After a shaky start with a close 4-run win over Nepal, England will look to rediscover their form against a rampaging West Indies side that cruised past Scotland. Led by captain Harry Brook and featuring explosive hitters, England face a formidable Windies outfit captained by Shai Hope, packed with power-hitters and a strong recent run.
Both teams eye a dominant win to strengthen their Super 8s push in this high-stakes T20 showdown, promising explosive batting on a high-scoring venue.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett
Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
“We would have bowled first as well. But we have no problems setting a total. This is an important fixture for us and we are up for it. We have one change - Forde misses out and Roston Chase comes in.”
“We are going to bowl. The stats favours the teams batting second, that's the reason. Sticking to the gameplan and the processess. Overton comes in for Wood. Just a little bit of extra batting.”
England win toss and opt to bowl first.
The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
West Indies: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +1.750
Scotland: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR +0.950
England: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +0.200
Nepal: 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points, NRR -0.200
Italy: 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points, NRR -3.650
Total matches played: 38
England won: 19
West Indies won: 18
No Result: 1
Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.