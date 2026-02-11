Live Updates

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England win toss and opt to bowl first in blockbuster clash

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Harry Brook-led England, coming off a narrow escape against Nepal, take on Shai Hope's confident West Indies in a crucial Group C encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. England win toss and opt to bowl.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated11 Feb 2026, 06:41:19 PM IST
ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score
ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score(AFP)

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England are set to face West Indies in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 from the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a shaky start with a close 4-run win over Nepal, England will look to rediscover their form against a rampaging West Indies side that cruised past Scotland. Led by captain Harry Brook and featuring explosive hitters, England face a formidable Windies outfit captained by Shai Hope, packed with power-hitters and a strong recent run.

Both teams eye a dominant win to strengthen their Super 8s push in this high-stakes T20 showdown, promising explosive batting on a high-scoring venue.

Full Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett

Follow updates here:
11 Feb 2026, 06:41:19 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: West Indies playing XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

11 Feb 2026, 06:39:58 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: England playing XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

11 Feb 2026, 06:37:56 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: Shai Hope during the toss

“We would have bowled first as well. But we have no problems setting a total. This is an important fixture for us and we are up for it. We have one change - Forde misses out and Roston Chase comes in.”

11 Feb 2026, 06:37:27 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: Harry Brook during the toss

“We are going to bowl. The stats favours the teams batting second, that's the reason. Sticking to the gameplan and the processess. Overton comes in for Wood. Just a little bit of extra batting.”

11 Feb 2026, 06:34:40 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: Toss update

England win toss and opt to bowl first.

11 Feb 2026, 06:16:26 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Live streaming details

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

11 Feb 2026, 06:14:16 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss and match timings

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

11 Feb 2026, 06:14:22 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss and match timings

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

11 Feb 2026, 06:08:38 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Group C points table ahead of England vs West Indies clash

West Indies: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +1.750

Scotland: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, 2 points, NRR +0.950

England: 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, 2 points, NRR +0.200

Nepal: 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points, NRR -0.200

Italy: 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points, NRR -3.650

11 Feb 2026, 06:02:44 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Head-to-head details in T20Is

Total matches played: 38

England won: 19

West Indies won: 18

No Result: 1

11 Feb 2026, 06:00:58 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: West Indies probable playing XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

11 Feb 2026, 06:00:26 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England probable playing XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

11 Feb 2026, 05:42:02 PM IST

ENG VS WI, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

