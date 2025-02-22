Born in Leeds, England, Josh Inglis broke English hearts in Lahore with a whirlwind century as Australia recorded the highest-ever run chase on Saturday in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments. Chasing a England's 351/8, Australia were reeling at 136/4 at one stage, but a 146-run stand between Alex Carey and Josh Inglis put world champions closer to the victory.

Although Alex Carey was dismissed for 68, but the right-hander remained unbeaten on 120 to steer his team home with 2.3 overs to spare and five wickets in hand. Glenn Maxwell contributed with a 15-ball 32 not out. The previous highest run chase in any ICC ODI event was Pakistan's 345 against Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

This is also the second-highest ODI run chase by Australia and highest ODI run chase against England. On the Pakistan soil, this is the highest ODI run-chase ever.

During his stay in the crease, Josh Inglis played just 86 balls with eight fours and six sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 139.53. He completed his hundred in 77 balls, equalling Virender Sehwag's hundred against England in 2002 as the fastest ton in the tournament history.

Besides the trio of Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey, Matthew Short (63) and Marnus Labushchagne (47) also contributed to the chase, adding 95 runs for the third wicket.

Josh Inglis spoils Ben Duckett's party Josh Inglis' maiden ton also spoiled Ben Duckett's party, whose 165 was the highest individual score in the ICC Champions Trophy. During his 143-ball stay, Ben Duckett smashed 11 fours alongside one maximum to put England in the ascendancy with the highest-ever total in ICC Champions Trophy history.