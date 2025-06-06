England-India Test series renamed as Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy; All you need to know

India and England are set to play a highly-awaited five-match Test series starting on June 20. Ahead of the tour, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have jointly announced the renaming of the Test series between England and India as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

It has been given the name to pay tribute to two of cricket’s greatest legends - Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.

The trophy will be unveiled at Lord’s during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, commencing June 11, 2025, marking an auspicious celebration of their extraordinary contributions to the game.

Legacy of cricketing giants Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar retired in 2013 after an illustrious career spanning 200 Test matches. He has an unmatched record of 15,921 Test runs and 51 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in Tests:

Innings played: 329

Runs scored: 15921

Average: 53.78

50s: 68

100s: 51

Highest Score: 248*

James Anderson Anderson on the other hand, took retirement in July 2024 after 188 Tests. He redefined fast bowling by claiming 704 wickets — the most by any pace bowler in Test history. Naming the trophy after these two players reflects their ever-lasting impact on cricket.

James Anderson's stats in Tests

Innings played: 350

Wickets taken: 704

Economy rate: 2.79

BBI: 7/42

BBM: 11/71

5 wicket haul: 32

10 wicket haul: 3

A new era for the WTC cycle The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will kick off the new WTC cycle with a five-Test series starting June 20, 2025, at Headingley, Leeds. This series replaces the Pataudi Trophy (named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi) for matches in England.

England vs India Test-series schedule and venues First Test: June 20-24, Headingley, Leeds

Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s, London

Fourth Test: July 23-27, Old Trafford, Manchester

Fifth Test: July 31-August 4, The Oval, London

England vs India Full Squads: England Squad for 1st Test

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

India Squad