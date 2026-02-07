Englands Underhill taking nothing for granted against Wales

Sam Underhill said Friday there will no complacency from England when they begin their bid for a first Six Nations Grand Slam in a decade against struggling Wales at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick's men are overwhelming odds-on favourites to post their 12th successive victory against all opponents on Saturday, with Wales on a woeful run of 21 defeats in 23 Tests and without a win in a Six Nations match since 2023.

Adding to Wales' woes is a domestic crisis sparked by the Welsh Rugby Union's plans to reduce the number of the nation's professional men's teams from four to three.

England inflicted a record 68-14 defeat on Wales in Cardiff during last season's Six Nations but Red Rose flanker Underhill was adamant there was no question of the hosts taking Steve Tandy's side lightly.

"We don't pay much attention to bookies' odds. One of the beauties of rugby is that on any given day, anything can happen," said Underhill.

"When it comes to Test rugby I don't think that form necessarily matters that much. Ultimately, you have to turn up on the day and do what you set out to do.

"We're expecting it to be a very competitive game. We know we've got to be at our best to get the result we want."

England were forced into a late change Friday after Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered during training on Thursday.

No date has been set for the return of Feyi-Waboso, who has scored seven tries in just 13 Tests, with England's next match away to Scotland a week on Saturday.

It is another setback for the 23-year-old flyer, who missed all of last season's Six Nations after undergoing shoulder surgery and then made his comeback on tour against the United States before starting throughout the November international series.

"We're gutted for him," said Underhill. "He's a very emotionally resilient guy and a hard-working guy. Anyone doing a medical degree and who is playing rugby probably has a level of resilience anyway. He's a good guy no doubt he'll be back better for it."

Tom Roebuck takes Feyi-Waboso's place on the right wing in what will be his first appearance since a try-scoring display against New Zealand in November, with a broken toe cutting short his Autumn Nations campaign.

He was initially ruled out against Wales with England coach Borthwick saying Monday he needed "another week or so", but Roebuck has now been selected ahead of Elliot Daly.

"Steve said the other day he'd be ready in a couple of days. In an ideal world, we'd have given him an extra week but the world isn't ideal, as we know," said England scrum coach Tom Harrison.

"He trained fully on Thursday and he's been exceptional around the squad. I'm excited to see him go."