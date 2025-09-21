Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s shock defeat against Manchester United, 'The red card changed everything...'

Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a crashing halt at Old Trafford, with manager Enzo Maresca pointing to an early red card as the game-changer in their defeat to Manchester United. He reflected on the team’s performance while highlighting key moments that derailed their plans.

What happened during the game? Chelsea’s hopes of dominating a struggling Manchester United side were shattered within minutes as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saw red, forcing Maresca to rethink his strategy.

The game ended with Manchester United clinching a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal in the 14th minute, followed by Casemiro's goal in the 37th minute. Even though Trevoh Chalobah's goal in the 80th minute gave some hope to the Blues. They failed to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

Enzo Maresca's reaction “The red card changed the game after three minutes,” Maresca fumed, setting the tone for a fiery post-match reaction.

“All the plan is in the bin,” Maresca told Sky Sports, visibly frustrated by the early setback.

The red card, coupled with United’s high-pressing game, left Chelsea reeling, conceding two goals that Maresca believes could have been avoided.

“We knew about their long balls for Sesko, but we conceded that moment,” he admitted, pinpointing a defensive lapse that cost them dearly.

Tactical shifts and Cole Palmer’s injury scare With Chelsea down to 10 men, Maresca made bold substitutions, bringing on Estevao and Pedro Neto to shore up the defense.

He explained, “They attack with five players, so we had to defend with five.” However, the decision to sub off star man Cole Palmer raised eyebrows.

Maresca revealed, “Cole was not 100% fit. He made a fantastic effort for the club, but we had to change him after 20 minutes.”

Controversy over Man United’s first goal Maresca didn’t shy away from questioning the officiating, particularly Manchester United’s first goal.

“I just reviewed the goal on the television. It looks offside,” he told Sky Sports. He also believed Chelsea were denied a penalty for Joao Felix, adding fuel to the post-match debate.

Trevoh Chalobah’s honest reflection Defender Trevoh Chalobah backed his manager’s disappointment, admitting the team’s start was unacceptable.

“The first 15 minutes are the worst we have played this season,” Chalobah told Sky Sports.