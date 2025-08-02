ESPN acquires NFL RedZone, NFL network in multi-billion dollar deal - Report

ESPN has reportedly secured a blockbuster deal with the National Football League (NFL), acquiring popular assets like NFL RedZone and NFL Network, according to The Athletic. Valued potentially in the billions, this agreement marks one of the biggest media transactions of the century. Notably, an official announcement is expected next week.

What is included in the ESPN-NFL deal? The agreement brings several high-profile NFL Media properties under ESPN’s umbrella. Key acquisitions include:

NFL RedZone: The fan-favourite Sunday program, hosted by Scott Hanson, delivers real-time action, switching between games to show scoring plays and critical moments.

NFL Network: Based in Culver City, California, the network features shows like Good Morning Football and NFL GameDay Kickoff.

Fantasy Football Franchises: The NFL’s popular fantasy platforms will also join ESPN’s portfolio.

Additional Games: ESPN will broadcast seven more regular-season games, expanding its NFL coverage.

Notably, NFL Films is not part of the deal, but the NFL is likely to receive a 10% equity stake in ESPN, a Disney-owned company.

Also Read | Micah Parsons requests trade from Dallas Cowboys with heartfelt post

ESPN’s direct-to-consumer push The timing of this deal aligns with ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer service, set to launch in weeks. Priced at $29.99 per month, the service will allow fans to stream all ESPN programming, including NFL games, without a cable subscription.

This move caters to offering more flexibility for viewers. Traditional ESPN subscribers will also gain access to the new app, ensuring a seamless transition.

Regulatory approval and future implications The deal awaits approval from government regulators, a process that typically takes 9-12 months. If approved, it could set the stage for ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl 61, scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Why RedZone matters? NFL RedZone’s inclusion could be a game-changer for ESPN’s carriage negotiations. By bundling RedZone with its existing channels, ESPN can offer a compelling package to distributors and viewers.