Ethan Dietz, Oklahoma junior college basketball player passes away after in-game injury in Texas

Connors State College is mourning the loss of sophomore basketball player Ethan Dietz, who passed away on Tuesday after sustaining an injury during a game in Texas. The Oklahoma-based junior college confirmed his death in a statement posted on social media, expressing shock and grief over the sudden loss of the forward.
Ethan Dietz was injured in the second half of Saturday’s matchup against Grayson College. While the exact cause of the injury has not been given, the school’s spokesperson, Shannon Rigsby, said initial reports suggest it was “some kind of head injury.” He was immediately hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries on November 25.
Originally from Vilonia, Arkansas, Ethan Dietz was a sophomore who joined Connors State College as part of the class of 2024. Standing tall at 6-foot-8, he played as a forward and quickly became an integral part of the Cowboys' lineup. According to the team’s website, he was averaging between eight and 11 points per game this season, showcasing his potential across the first eight contests.
In his final game, Dietz recorded six points and four rebounds against Grayson College. Coaches, teammates, and college officials described him as a hardworking athlete who embodied the values of the program.
The news of Dietz’s passing sent ripples of grief across the Connors State community. Several men’s and women’s basketball games were cancelled in the wake of the tragedy, allowing players and staff time to mourn.
The college also announced that counseling services would be available to students, faculty, and staff impacted by the incident.
To honour his life and legacy, Connors State College will hold a vigil on December 1 at its Warner, Oklahoma campus. The event is expected to draw students, teammates, staff, and members of the local community who watched Dietz grow as an athlete and individual.
“Ethan’s loss reminds us all how precious life is and how much those around us impact our lives,” the school said in a statement. “As we move through this loss together as a community, let’s be inspired by Ethan’s spirit, friendship, and love.”
