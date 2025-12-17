Ethan McLeod, Macclesfield forward, passes away aged 21 in car crash after National League North match

In a heart-breaking turn of events that has rocked the football world, Macclesfield FC announced on Wednesday that their 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod has passed away, following a devastating car crash. He was driving home after playing as a substitute in the team's National League North away match against Bedford Town on Tuesday night. The news has left the club and football community in deep shock and sadness.

The incident occurred on the M1 motorway as Ethan McLeod drove home from Macclesfield's away fixture against Bedford Town the previous evening. He had come off the bench during the game, showcasing the raw talent that had caught the eye of scouts early in his career. Details of the collision remain under investigation.

Statement by Macclesfield FC Macclesfield FC, currently competing in the National League North, released a statement capturing the depth of their sorrow.

"Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our first team squad, who had his whole life ahead of him," the club shared.

"But more than that, Ethan's infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with."

"In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be, both on and off the pitch. Ethan's professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces, even on the darkest of days," the statement mentioned.

From Wolves academy to Silkmen stardom Ethan McLeod's football journey was one of grit and potential. He honed his skills in the prestigious youth setup at Wolverhampton Wanderers, a Premier League powerhouse, where he developed the technical prowess and drive that defined his play. After leaving Wolves, he gained valuable experience with non-league outfits like Alvechurch, Rushall Olympic, and Stourbridge, building resilience in competitive environments.

Last summer, McLeod signed with Macclesfield on a free transfer, eager to make his mark in the sixth tier. In a short but impactful stint, he notched three league appearances this season.

A lasting legacy The ripple effects of Ethan McLeod's passing extend far beyond the Moss Rose stadium. "News of Ethan's passing has devastated our entire club, and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now," Macclesfield's statement continued.

"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan's passing will undeniably never heal, but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan's vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future."