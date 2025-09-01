Ethan Pritchard shot in Havana, Florida State linebacker ‘critical but in stable condition'; FSU football issues update

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard was admitted to an intensive care unit after being shot in Havana while visiting his family on Sunday evening, according to a The Guardian report. Pritchard, who is a freshman from Sanford in Florida, was inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, when he was shot.

Pritchard underwent a surgery at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is in critical but stable condition, a source close to the FSU football told to the Tallahassee Democrat. The news of Pritchard being shot first came to light after it was reported by Warchant and Noles247. Orlando Sentinel then confirmed the new.

However, no arrests have been made yet as Gadsden County Sheriff's Office PIO Captain Anglie Holmes stated that an investigation is underway. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation. The details of Pritchard injury is still unclear.

Based on an Orlando Sentinel report, Pritchard was at the driver's seat with a member of his family beside when the incident happened. The report also stated that someone mistook their car for another vehicle and opener fire. Pritchard was not in the squad for Florida State’s 31-17 win over Alabama in Tallahassee on Saturday in the season opener.

FSU football issues statement Meanwhile, FSU football issued a statement asking for the privacy of Pritchard and his family at this point in time. "Ethan Pritchard is in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida," the statement from FSU football said.