Eugenio Suarez trade: Mariners set to reunite with power-hitting third baseman from Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners have made a bold move ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, bringing back Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The deal reunites Suarez with the team where he became a beloved figure and clubhouse leader during his 2022-23 tenure.

Trade Details In exchange for Eugenio Suarez, the Diamondbacks received first baseman Tyler Locklear, Seattle’s No. 9 prospect, along with minor league pitchers Hunter Cranton (No. 16) and Juan Burgos (No. 17).

Eugenio Suarez's form Suarez, a two-time All-Star, has been a power-hitting standout, with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs in the 2025 season, tying for the MLB lead in RBIs. His impressive performance since June 2024, slashing .311/.359/.607, makes him a valuable addition to a Mariners offense struggling with a league-worst .615 OPS since the All-Star break.

The 34-year-old remains one of baseball’s premier power hitters, with 60 home runs since June 25, 2024, trailing only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. His ability to hit against both left- and right-handed pitching, combined with his leadership, makes him an ideal fit for a Mariners team aiming to end their World Series drought.

While his defensive metrics have dipped slightly (-6 outs above average in 2025), his offensive output and prior defensive reliability (+11 OAA in 2023) add significant value.

Why this trade matters to the Seattle Mariners? The Mariners are tied with the Texas Rangers at 57-52 for the final AL Wild Card spot. They will be counting on Suarez to boost their offense alongside stars like Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and recent acquisition Josh Naylor.

The trade also reflects Seattle’s regret over their 2023 decision to trade Suarez to Arizona to shed his $13 million salary, a move driven by payroll constraints.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ strategy For the Diamondbacks, the trade aligns with their shift to selling at the deadline after a sweep by the Houston Astros left them 5.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race.

