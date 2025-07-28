UEFA European Women's Championship 2025 final: England beat Spain on penalties powered by Hannah Hampton's heroics

England beat Spain in the 2025 Women’s European Championship final to clinch the title. The teams finished extra time tied 1-1, then England claimed a 3-1 victory on a penalty shootout.

England vs Spain final UEFA Women's Championship final clash The final was a clash of titans, and it was nothing less than a nail-biting thriller. Spain began the match on a high note by dominating possession early on. In the 25th minute, Spain capitalized on their control when Ona Batlle delivered a pinpoint cross. England’s defense, caught off-guard, left Mariona Caldentey unmarked, and she headed the ball past goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

However, England bounced back in the second half. In the 57th minute, Chloe Kelly whipped in a precise cross, and Alessia Russo rose highest to nod the ball into the net, and the scores were levelled at 1-1.

Extra time sets stage for penalty shootout Both teams created chances as the game progressed, but neither could find a breakthrough in the extra time.

Hampton’s critical save from a close-range effort by Salma Paralluelo kept England in the game, while Spain’s goalkeeper Cata Coll denied a late attempt from Lauren Hemp. With the score still 1-1 after extra time, the final headed to a penalty shootout.