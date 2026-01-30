Europa League games underway as teams honor PAOK fans who died in crash

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Six direct places in the Europa League round of 16 are up for grabs and 11 teams remain in contention for the five last spots in the knockout stage in the final round of the opening phase on Thursday.

Only leader Lyon and second-place Aston Villa have already qualified for the last 16. They are tied on points atop the standings with six wins and a loss.

Like in the Champions League, all 36 teams play in the last 18 games that kick off simultaneously, and the top eight finishers advance automatically after eight rounds.

The teams placed from nine to 24 enter a two-leg playoff.

Lyon hosts PAOK while Villa meets Salzburg at home.

Third-place Freiburg, which trails the leaders by one point, travels to 21st-place Lille and one point would be enough for the Bundesliga team to advance.

Roma in sixth is away at Panathinaikos in 19th. Sixteenth-place Nottingham Forest plays seventh-place Ferencváros at City Ground.

Celtic sits in the 24th and last qualifying place and faces Utrecht, which is 34th and already eliminated. Scottish rival Rangers in 31st is also out of knockout contention.

The seven PAOK fans who died in a minibus crash in Romania this week on their way to attend a game between Lyon and their club were honored at stadiums in France and Greece.

Lyon expressed its “sincere condolences” to PAOK and supporters’ associations for rival Greek clubs Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Aris, and others issued messages of unity and condolences.

A moment of silence was observed at Groupama Stadium in Lyon — and in Athens where Panathinaikos played Roma.

Also, players at the Lille game against Freiburg joined in a round of applause for the victims, UEFA said.