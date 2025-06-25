Evander Kane shares heartfelt post as Edmonton Oilers trade NHL winger to rival Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks acquired winger Evander Kane from their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in a stunning trade. The deal marks a homecoming for the 34-year-old, who grew up in British Columbia and played junior hockey for the Vancouver Giants. Kane has shared a post thanking his former team and expressing excitement about his new endeavors.

Trade details The Canucks acquired Kane in exchange for a fourth-round pick (117th overall) in the upcoming NHL draft. It was originally Ottawa’s, which Edmonton had previously sent to Vancouver for Vasily Podkolzin.

Vancouver will take on Kane’s full $5.125 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season. On the other hand, Edmonton will gain significant salary cap relief. According to Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, three teams were interested, but Vancouver was Kane’s top choice. The deal will mark Kane’s fifth NHL organization. He has previously played for Atlanta, Buffalo, San Jose, and Edmonton.

Evander Kane’s post Kane shared a heartfelt message on his social media platform, thanking the Oilers and expressing excitement for his return to Vancouver.

“As my time with the Edmonton Oilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton,” he wrote.

“To my teammates—thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories.” He added, “It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid. Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown,” he added.

Vancouver Canucks' strategy behind acquisition For the Canucks, acquiring a top-six winger for just the 117th pick in the upcoming NHL draft is a successful deal. Kane's ability to score 20-30 goals per season, combined with his speed and form, makes him a valuable addition to the team. The move will strengthen Vancouver’s offense without sacrificing significant future potential.