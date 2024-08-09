Every Olympic champion wins a medal. This one also gets free colonoscopies.
SummaryGold medal winners often earn cash prizes for their efforts. When Carlos Yulo won an Olympic title, his prize haul included free wedding photos, haircuts and a lifetime supply of mac-and-cheese.
PARIS—Carlos Yulo won two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines. As it turned out, that was just the beginning of the gymnast’s epic prize haul.
