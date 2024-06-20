Former India cricketer and pacer David Johnson on 20 June passed away in a tragic incident following he fell away from his balcony in the fourth floor of an apartment in Bengaluru, reported Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the 52-year-old pacer was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries.

After his death, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary – Jay Shah – expressed his condolences. He took to X and wrote, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered (sic)."

Even former Indian legendary bowler Anil Kumble took to X and expressed his condolences. He wrote, "Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny"!

Soon to become India's head coach, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also expressed his condolences. He wrote, Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

David Johnson career: Johnson had made his debut in Test cricket in Delhi against Australia in 1996. After this, Johnson went on a tour of South Africa and played in the first Test. In the two tests played for India, Johnson picked up three wickets.

However, he played 39 games in first-class cricket and picked up 125 wickets at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. Apart from this, he alo had a hundred to his name in first-class cricket.

Johnson picked 41 wickets in 33 List A games. In 2015, he played his last game of competitive cricket was in the Karnataka Premier League.

