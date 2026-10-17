Ex-Mumbai Indians star Aditya Tare backs Arsenal for back-to-back Premier League titles, recalls dressing-room banter with Abhishek Nayar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Former Mumbai Indians cricketer Aditya Tare has backed Arsenal to win consecutive Premier League titles, drawing on his experience of winning back-to-back titles in the Indian Premier League.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League 2026-27 standings, having secured five wins from their six matches and suffered one defeat. They trail table-toppers Manchester City, who have maintained a perfect record with six wins in as many matches.

A supporter of the Gunners, Tare also recalled the friendly banter with fellow cricket expert and Manchester City supporter Abhishek Nayar in the Mumbai cricket dressing room, according to a press release.

Speaking to JioStar during the ongoing Premier League Trophy Tour in Mumbai, Tare reflected on Arsenal’s long-awaited title triumph, his journey as a fan, and his belief that Mikel Arteta’s side has the quality and leadership to build a sustained period of success in English football.

Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It's a dream come true to be honest. Growing up, I've supported Arsenal since I was a kid. I watched Arsenal win the Premier League in 2003-04 as Invincibles without losing a single game. Since then, it has been a very long wait for the next title win, and after so many years of waiting and coming so close, there was a huge sense of relief when we finally won the title last season. To now stand next to the Premier League trophy that Arsenal won after 22 years and see it in person, knowing what it means to the club and its fans, is really special. Seeing the trophy up close is a surreal feeling, especially as an Arsenal fan. I'm happy and proud of this team,” Tare said said.

Arsenal’s success has also given Tare fresh bragging rights in his friendly rivalry with Nayar, who has supported Manchester City through the club’s period of dominance in English football. Tare recalled how the rivalry played out in the Mumbai cricket dressing room, where supporters of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United would exchange banter.

“We've always had a lot of banter in the Mumbai cricket dressing room, with plenty of Manchester United supporters around and Abhishek has been a Man City fan since the very beginning. It was tough being on the back foot all the time without winning the trophy and seeing City dominate. But after last season's title win, Arsenal and their fans have the bragging rights. On a serious note, Manchester City is a terrific club and has always put pressure on anyone challenging for the title. I believe it's going to be a tough title race this season as well. It's a great start for both clubs, but I think Arsenal will win back-to-back. That's my feeling,” he said.

Tare also praised Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, highlighting the Norwegian midfielder’s work ethic and leadership both on and off the pitch. He believes Odegaard sets the standard for his teammates through his commitment and willingness to contribute defensively despite playing in an attacking role.

“The way he carries himself on and off the field, I think he commands a lot of respect. He's someone who will always lead the pack with his actions, the way he runs on the field as an attacking midfielder, the way he commits towards the defence as well. His commitment on the pitch is terrific. That's how he leads, by example,” Tare said.

Notably, Tare’s association with Arsenal dates back to the late 1990s, when the club was competing with Manchester United for supremacy in English football. While many of his school friends supported United, Tare was drawn to Arsenal because he enjoyed backing the underdogs.

Drawing on his experience with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Tare believes Arsenal can turn their recent success into a sustained period of dominance. He pointed to the challenge of winning consecutive titles and expressed confidence in Arteta’s ability to take the club forward.